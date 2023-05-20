SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department responded to two shots fired calls on Thursday, May 18. Steven Hinson, 28, was arrested in connection to the second incident.

Around 7:45 p.m., officers were called to Mumford Street for a report of shots fired where they reportedly found shell castings but no victims. About 45 minutes later, a second call for shots fired was reported three blocks away near Westover and Germania Streets.

Once there, officers saw a man, later identified as Hinson, allegedly running in the street with a handgun. After a foot chase, Hinson was taken into custody. After a search of the area, police recovered a loaded handgun.

Hinson was sent to the Schenectady County Jail on a pre-arraignment hold. He’s facing second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment charges, both felonies.

The investigation into both shots fired calls is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Schenectady Police Department TIPS line at (518) 788-6566.