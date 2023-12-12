GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man was arrested after crashing a stolen car on Ridge Street in Glens Falls on Friday. Shaun Santos, 34, faces several charges.

On Friday, December 8, police responded to a car crash on Ridge Street in Glens Falls. Upon arrival, police saw a driver involved fled on foot.

During their investigation, police found one of the cars involved was stolen minutes before from a nearby residence. Officers got a description of the man who fled the scene from witnesses and surveillance footage.

Shortly after, a man matching the description was found close to the scene. Officers interviewed the man, who they identified as Santos.

Santos was arrested previously by Glens Falls Police in connection to another case where a car was stolen in November. During the arrest, police say they recovered several credit cards and other personal items they believed to be stolen from the car.

Charges:

Third-degree grand larceny

Criminal possession of stolen property

Numerous car and traffic-related offenses

Santos was arraigned and remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility without bail. Additional charges may be filed, according to Glens Falls Police.