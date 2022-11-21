SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saugerties man was arrested on Sunday. Jona Knox, 40, allegedly used a knife during a fight at the Love Bites Cafe in Saugerties over payment for work.

On November 20, around 9:30 a.m., police responded to the Love Bites Cafe, for reports of a fight that was in progress. Police say their investigation found Knox was engaged in a verbal altercation with the cafe manager over payment he believed he was owed for work earlier in the week. When the manager told Knox he’d have to come back at a later time, Knox allegedly became physically aggressive toward the manager. Knox allegedly spit in the manager’s face, grabbed her by her hair, and punched her in the face.

A coworker attempted to intervene, and got cut on his hand after Knox allegedly slashed him with a knife. Customers fled from the cafe as Knox continued to fight the two coworkers, according to police. Knox then fled the cafe with the knife he allegedly slashed one of the workers with.

Paramedics from responded to the scene and treated both victims for their injuries. Saugerties Police took Knox into custody at 3:12 p.m. Police also located the knife used in the altercation. Knox was processed at Saugerties Police Department Headquarters and was arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court. He is held at the Ulster County Jail without bail.

Charges: