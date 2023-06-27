MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael C. Pelletier, 35, of Moreau, for criminal sexual act in the third degree. The arrest was made after police investigated a report that a female had been sexually assaulted on June 25.

The victim had allegedly met the suspect on a dating app. The two met at a residence on Selfridge Road, at which time, Pelletier allegedly engaged in oral sexual conduct with the victim without her consent. Pelletier was arraigned in the Moreau Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail or bond pending further proceedings.