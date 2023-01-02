NORTHHAMPTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Northhampton man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly violating an order of protection, and striking a victim with a household item, resulting in injury. Thomas Lamphear Jr., 47, faces several charges.

Around 6:49 p.m. on Sunday, troopers responded to a Northhampton home for reports of a physical altercation with injuries. Police say their investigation found Lamphear Jr. struck a victim with a household item, which resulted in injury. An order of protection was issued against Lamphear Jr. to protect the victim, which he violated, according to police. Police did not mention what item was used to strike the victim.

Charges:

Second-degree assault

First-degree criminal contempt

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Lamphear Jr. was taken to Mayfield State Police for processing. He was arraigned at the Northhampton Town Court and is held at the Fulton County Correctional Facility in lieu of $7,500 cash or $20,000 bond.