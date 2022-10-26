AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Amsterdam man was arrested on Monday. Michael Saldana, 42, allegedly stole from a local smoke shop, resisted arrest, and now faces a number of charges.

Around 1 a.m. on October 19, Amsterdam Police responded to reports of someone stealing from the Inhale Smoke Shop on Division Street. Police say they determined the burglar forced their way in through the front door. The burglar allegedly stole several cartons of cigarettes, money, and lighters before fleeing on foot. Officers were able to secure surveillance footage of the incident from the store as well as surrounding areas. Through their investigation, using evidence at the scene and surveillance footage, police say they identified the suspect as Saldana.

On October 24, at approximately 1 a.m., Amsterdam Police were dispatched to Inhale Smoke Shop for a commercial burglary alarm. Police say that a front window of the store was damaged. Police say that in the surveillance footage, a man was seen trying to gain entry by breaking the window with a brick. They say he fled the scene when the alarm went off. They were on the lookout, and eventually located a suspect around 4 a.m.

Police say they knew the suspect to be Saldana, and did a field interview with him. They say they attempted to detain Saldana, but he fled and a brief struggle ensued. One of the arresting officers suffered a knee injury. He was taken into custody and brought back to Amsterdam Police Headquarters. He was processed and arraigned. He is held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

Charges: