HAGAMAN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Hagaman resident was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly stealing a “quantity” of cigarettes and scratch-off tickets from a Stewart’s Shop before fleeing the scene. Joseph Carter, 27, faces multiple charges.

On Sunday, around 2:34 a.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office received a report of a possible burglary at the Stewart’s Shop on South Pawling Street in Hagaman. Deputies responded and secured the scene. Police say Carter had broken a large plate glass window, robbed the store of cigarettes and New York State Lottery scratch-off tickets before fleeing the scene of the crime. Police say they located Carter near his home, where they took him into custody and brought him to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for processing.

Charges:

Third-degree burglary

Second-degree criminal mischief (two counts)

Petit larceny

Carter was arraigned in Florida town Court, and was released on his own recognizance. He is set to appear in Amsterdam Town Court at a later date.