WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police said a man was arrested twice in one day after allegedly stealing a car and leading them on a chase. Eric Sahm, 45, of Liverpool, N.Y. was taken into custody on April 21.

On September 23, 2022, troopers in Wilton received a complaint from a Saratoga County resident about Sahm allegedly sending them unwanted and threatening text messages. Wilton Town Court then issued a warrant for Sahm’s arrest.

On April 21, Sahm was found in Salina, N.Y. and was brought to State Police in Wilton on the warrant. He was arraigned in Wilton Town Court, where he charged with second-degree aggravated harassment and released.

Shortly after he was released, police said Sahm allegedly stole a car from the Stewart’s on Ballard Road in Wilton. With the help of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, Sahm was reportedly found driving the stolen vehicle southbound on I-87 in Saratoga Springs.

Police said they tried to stop the car, but Sahm did not comply. He led them on a chase on the Northway for about 17 minutes, said police. Sahm was eventually stopped on the Route 9 Crescent Bridge in Halfmoon and was arrested again.

Charges

Fourth-degree grand larceny

Third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle

Petit larceny

Multiple vehicle and traffic law violations

Sahm was arraigned in Wilton Town Court. He was remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail.