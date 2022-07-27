SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been arrested after allegedly showing a gun at a truck stop in Schodack. New York State Police said Gabriel Stephen, 47, of Goshen, Indiana, turned himself in on July 26.

On July 19 around 3:15 p.m., troopers responded to the Pilot Travel Center at 995 State Route 9 in Schodack for the report of a man displaying a gun. After an investigation, police found that after a road rage incident on I-90, Stephen left the interstate and went to the Pilot. While there, he showed a handgun.

Police said Stephen left the scene before they arrived, but he was later identified. The handgun involved was seized as a result of the investigation.

Charges

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

Criminal possession of a firearm (felony)

Stephen was arraigned at Schodack Town Court and released after posting a $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to return to court on August 3.