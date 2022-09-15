HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been arrested after allegedly robbing his ex-employer in Hudson. The Hudson Police Department said Benny Dean Jr., 44, was arrested on September 12.

On August 28, police were called to a Warren Street business for a robbery. The manager reported that Dean, an ex-employee, entered the restaurant, told her that he had a gun, and demanded that she give him all the money from the safe.

Police said the manager complied and Dean left the area with a small amount of money. No one was injured during the robbery.

Detectives found that Dean was on parole after a grand larceny conviction and suspected he has traveled to Buffalo after the robbery. Police were granted an arrest warrant for Dean and then traveled to Buffalo where he was arrested and transported back to Hudson.

Dean was charged with first-degree robbery, which is a felony. He was arraigned at the City of Hudson Court and remanded to the Columbia County Jail with no bail. A preliminary hearing is set for September 15.