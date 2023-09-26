SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man accused of videotaping women in Saratoga Springs was arrested on Tuesday after reportedly turning himself in. Charles Ross had a warrant out for his arrest dating back to early September.

Earlier this month, a woman told NEWS10 that more than 20 years ago when she ran track at Saratoga High School, she was recorded without her consent. That video appeared on an Instagram account that was posted in May before it was taken down.

Saratoga Police will release a statement Tuesday regarding Ross’ arrest.