SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been arrested after allegedly trying to steal used cooking oil from a business in South Glens Falls. The South Glens Falls Police Department arrested Raphael Lopez, 24, of the Bronx, on September 13.

Around 8:15 a.m. that day, police responded to the closed business on Saratoga Avenue. The business owner was alerted of the alleged theft from a security camera at the business while at home.

The owner then went to the business and confronted Lopez, said police. The used cooking oil was in a vat behind the closed business.

Lopez was driving a van with a large tank and siphoning equipment, and was backed up to the used oil vat when the owner arrived, said police. Lopez did not transfer any oil into the van’s tank.

Lopez was charged with attempted petit larceny and was issued a traffic ticket for having a suspended/revoked license. He was released on an appearance ticket to return to Moreau Town Court on September 27.