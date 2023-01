COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Chinese citizen accused of stealing items from several different states and then bringing them back to his home in Colonie has been charged.

Wu Feng Zhang, 53, is accused of stealing more than $100,000 in merchandise from home improvement stores from June to December 2022. They were located in six states, including New York.

Zhang was charged with Interstate Transportation of Stolen Property. He faces up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted.