MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to murder Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino. New York State Police said Jason Blowers, 51, of Northhampton, has been charged with making a terroristic threat, which is a felony.

On September 14, troopers received a complaint that said Blowers had made phone threats to murder Giardino and others. After an investigation, police found Blowers had made the described threats at various times to multiple agencies to try to intimidate and coerce them.

Blowers was arrested during a traffic stop in Johnstown on September 17. He was arraigned at Johnstown City Court and remanded to the Fulton County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 cash, $50,000 bond, or $50,000 surety bond.