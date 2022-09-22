GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a fire truck from the Gloversville Fire Department. The Gloversville Police Department said Steven Horton, 30, of Gloversville, was arrested on September 21.

On Wednesday around 6 a.m., police responded to the fire department about the stolen fire truck. While on scene, police were told that the person who stole the truck, later identified as Horton, had driven it into the City Hall parking lot, which is between Gloversville City Hall and the fire department.

Officers, with the help of members of the fire department, were able to take Horton into custody after a brief physical struggle. At the time it was stolen, police said the fire truck had been parked in front of the fire department. The fire truck, unit 511, is currently valued at about $500,000. It was undamaged during the theft.

Charges

Second-degree grand larceny

Second-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Resisting arrest

Horton was arraigned in Gloversville City Court and was remanded to the Fulton County Jail on $15,000 cash bail. Horton also led police on a car chase on September 9 by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. It ultimately ended when members of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deployed spike strips.