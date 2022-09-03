TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been arrested in connection with several wallets and personal items that were stolen from the Tri-City ValleyCats locker room. The North Greenbush Police Department said Matthew Seeloff, 34, was arrested on an arrest warrant.

On June 16, police said the Tri-City ValleyCats players returned to the Joseph L. Bruno Stadium locker room after a game to find that their valuables had been stolen. Officers then started an investigation and learned the suspect has used one of the stolen credit cards to rent a motel room in Troy.

Police got a search warrant for that room and found the stolen items. Officers waited for the suspect to return, but they said that never happened. All of the stolen items, including important travel documents, were returned to the players over the next few days.

Seeloff was reportedly developed as a suspect after he made several other purchases. North Greenbush police got a warrant for his arrest. He was found a few weeks later and arrested by Troy police on separate charges. He was remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail.

On August 31, Seeloff was take into custody by North Greenbush police. He was charged with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny, which are both felonies. He was arraigned at North Greenbush Town Court and remanded back to the Rensselaer County Jail with no bail.