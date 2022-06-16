FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing from a business in Fort Edward. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Jeffrey Jone, 23, of Fort Ann, was arrested on June 11.

Jones is accused of stealing new aluminum construction pieces and at least 15 small electric motors from the business. The value of the items stolen is reportedly over $4,000. The business reported the theft on June 2.

Police said the business captured the theft on camera and an investigation was started. Jones was identified as the suspect with help from the public.

Charges

Third-degree grand larceny (felony)

Third-degree criminal trespass (misdemeanor)

Jones turned himself in at the Law Enforcement Center in Fort Edward. He was later released at Centralized Arraignment. Jones was also arrested in April after allegedly burglarizing a camp in Fort Ann.