HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his landlord. The Hudson Police Department said Randy Shook, 52, was arrested on October 10.

On Monday around 5 p.m., police responded to a reported stabbing at a home on the 200 block of Columbia Street. Police said Shook allegedly stabbed the 66-year-old landlord during an argument about a TV remote.

Police said the landlord had a small cut on his left forearm and his injuries were non-life-threatening. He was treated by Greenport Rescue Squad. Shook was taken into custody and a knife was recovered on scene.

Charges

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (misdemeanor)

Second-degree menacing (misdemeanor)

Shook was arraigned in the City of Hudson Court. He was remanded to the Columbia County Jail with no bail.