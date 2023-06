JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on a rape charge. Police said Douglas Billa, Jr., 19, had inappropriate sexual contact with a 3-year-old toddler.

Billa Jr. was charged with Rape in the First Degree, Sex Abuse in the First Degree, Aggravated Sex Abuse in the Second Degree, and Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree.

Billa was sent to the Fulton County Jail on $25,000 bail. He is due back in the Town of Caroga Court at a later date.