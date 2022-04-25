HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at another person during an argument in Halfmoon. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Robert Maciong, 26, of Albany, was arrested in Malta on April 22 on a warrant.

On October 19, 2021, Maciong is accused of pointing the gun in the presence of two children. The incident reportedly happened on Sitterly Road.

Charges

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (felony)

Menacing in the second degree (misdemeanor)

Endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)

Maciong was arraigned in Halfmoon Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court on a later date.