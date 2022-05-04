COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been arrested after allegedly firing a shotgun in his room at Hotel Trilogy on Wolf Road. The Colonie Police Department said Jeffrey Rowan, 49, of Valatie, was arrested on May 3.

On Tuesday around 3:30 a.m., police were called to the hotel for a report of a man who had fired a shotgun into the ceiling of his hotel room. Police said they were able to quickly find and arrest the man allegedly responsible, who was identified as Rowan.

After an investigation, police found that Rowan fired two rounds from a 12-gauge Mossberg shotgun into the bathroom ceiling, causing damage to the ceiling and other fixtures. Police said there was another person in the room at the time.

No injuries were reported. Police said the shotgun rounds did not enter any of the surrounding rooms.

Police said the shotgun was defaced, meaning it had no serial number, and they are trying to find the origin of the gun. Also, Rowan allegedly has an order of protection against him, which prohibits him from having the shotgun.

Charges

Reckless endangerment in the first degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (felony)

Criminal mischief in the third degree (felony)

Criminal contempt in the second degree (misdemeanor)

Rowan was arraigned in the Town of Colonie Justice Court and released to the supervision of Albany County Probation. After the arraignment, police said he was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. If you know something that might be relevant to this investigation, you can contact the Colonie Police Investigations Division at (518) 783-2754.