FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Poultney, Vermont man has been accused of failing to properly register as a sex offender in Fort Edward. Patrick Ward, 39, was arrested on Thursday, December 29, 2022, and is charged with one count of failing to properly register as a sex offender.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office ran an investigation, and say they found Ward had failed to properly register his new address with the Sheriff’s Office after moving from a prior residence. Ward was issued an appearance ticket and released to appear in the town of Fort Edward Court on a later date.