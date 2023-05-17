MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Malta woman has pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless endangerment, according to the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office, after being arrested in January and being accused of setting fire to her home. Sarah Woody, 42, will be sentenced on June 19 at 10:30 a.m.

At the time of her arrest, Woody was accused of setting fire to her home, a duplex, on Thimbleberry Road in Malta. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said the residents on the other side of the duplex were home at the time.