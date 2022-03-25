MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Malta woman has been arrested on drug charges. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Shari Stephens, 37, was arrested on March 23.

Stephens is accused of selling and possessing quantities of methamphetamine. She was arrested following a police investigation into narcotics trafficking in Malta.

Charges

Criminal sale of a controlled substance (felony)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree (misdemeanor)

Stephens was arraigned in the Town of Malta Court and released.