MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested Sarah F. Micheli, 30 of Malta on December 8. Micheli was allegedly involved in stealing packages from residences.

On November 29 around 8:38 a.m., troopers got multiple reports that packages had been stolen from residences on November 28 in Malta. After an investigation, police report Micheli was responsible for the thefts.

Charges

Two counts of petit larceny

According to police, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Micheli on similar charges and she was then turned over to Saratoga state police where she was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Malta Town Court on December 22, and then released.