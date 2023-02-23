WAPPINGER FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Sandra Berliner, 64 of Malta on February 21. Berliner allegedly stole money and items from a business she used to work for.

On November 11 around 1p.m., troopers received a complaint from a business based out of Wappinger Falls reporting that a past employee stole funds and items from the company. After an investigation, police explain, Berliner was employed from August 2016 to August 2022 where she allegedly collected funds in Coeymans and Cario on behalf of the business. She reportedly kept the money collected without permission. Police explain Berliner also altered business records in an attempt to cover up the missing funds and took furniture owned by the company from an office in Stillwater.

Charges

Berliner is charged with two counts of grand larceny in the third degree, falsifying business records in the first degree, and grand larceny in the fourth degree.

According to the police, Berliner surrendered herself to Latham state police for processing. She was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Stillwater Town Court and the Cairo Town Court. Berliner was arraigned at the Coeymans Town Court, where she was released on her own recognizance.