MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Malta woman has been accused of arson. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Sarah Woody, 42, was arrested on January 24.

Woody is accused of setting fire to her home, a duplex, on Thimbleberry Road in Malta. The Sheriff’s Office said the residents on the other side of the duplex were home at the time.

Charges

• Second-degree arson (felony)

• First-degree reckless endangerment (felony)

Woody was arraigned in the Town of Malta Court and released to pre-trial services. She is scheduled to appear in court again on a later date.