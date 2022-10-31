MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men were arrested Thursday night after a traffic stop in Malta. Jason Mineau, 43, of Ballston Spa, and Donald Roraback, 59, of Clifton Park both face multiple drug charges.

On October 27, around 10:40 p.m., troopers pulled over a car on Spinnaker Drive in Malta for speeding. Troopers identified Mineau as the driver and Roraback as the passenger. Police say they found Mineau to possess drugs, and that drugs were located within the vehicle. Police did not mention what kind of drugs were possessed.

Both were arrested and taken to Saratoga State Police for processing. They were arraigned at the Malta Town Court and released under the supervision of the Saratoga County Probation Department.

Mineau Charges:

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (two counts)

Roraback Charges: