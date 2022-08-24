MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Malta men have been arrested after allegedly stealing a wallet. New York State Police said Michael Vinciguerra Jr., 30, and Ralar White, 28, tried to use the credit and debit cards from the wallet.

On August 13 around 6 p.m., troopers were alerted of a wallet that had been stolen from a parked car in Malta. After an investigation, police found that Vinciguerra tried to use the credit and debit cards from the wallet over 20 times at multiple locations. White reportedly tried to use a debit card once. Police said Vinciguerra and White know each other.

Charges for Vinciguerra

Six counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property (felony)

Six counts of second-degree identity theft (felony)

Six counts of petit larceny (misdemeanor)

Charges for White

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property (felony)

Third-degree identity theft (misdemeanor)

Vinciguerra and White were arraigned in the Malta Town Court. They were both remanded without bail to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility.