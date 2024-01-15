SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Malta man has been arrested following a sex crime investigation, according to New York State Police. Justin Nielsen, 27, was charged with first-degree sexual abuse.

On November 13, 2023, police received a report of an adult man that had inappropriate sexual relations with a child. An ensuing investigation determined that Nielsen allegedly had sexual contact with a child under the age of 11 back in 2020 while in Milton.

State police alongside the Saratoga Springs Police Department located Nielsen in Saratoga Springs and took him into custody on January 5. He was arraigned at the Milton Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 cash, a $20,000 bond, or a $100,000 partially secured bond.