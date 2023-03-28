MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Malta man was arrested and is accused of stabbing someone, causing injuries to the victim’s head and arm. Alexander McFadden, 54, faces multiple charges.

On Sunday, around 8 p.m., the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a disturbance involving two males at the Budget Inn in Malta. Deputies say McFadden is accused of using a knife during an altercation, causing injuries to the victim’s head and arm. Deputies say the victim was treated on scene by Malta-Stillwater EMS and refused further medical attention.

Charges:

Second-degree assault

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

McFadden was arraigned in Malta Town Court. He is currently held at the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail.