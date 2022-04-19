MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Malta man has been arrested for alleged narcotics trafficking. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Arthur Martin, 42, was arrested after the execution of a search warrant.

Charges

Criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell (felony)

The Sheriff’s Office said his arrest is the result of a lengthy drug trafficking investigation in Saratoga County. Martin was arraigned in Milton Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail, $10,000 bond.