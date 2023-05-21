WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Malta man was arrested following a theft investigation in Wilton and is accused of stealing multiple water heaters. Anthony Porcaro, 36, is charged with third-degree grand larceny.

On Tuesday, May 9, around 1:35 p.m., troopers were contacted by the Wilton Lowes reporting a past theft. Following an investigation, police say Porcaro entered the store several times and stole multiple water heaters valued at over $3,000.

Porcaro was arrested Wednesday and was processed at Wilton State Police. He was arraigned at the Wilton Town Court and was released on his own recognizance.