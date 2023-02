MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Malta contractor has pleaded guilty to grand larceny after being arrested in December 2021. Justin Traver, 35, pleaded guilty to third-degree grand larceny.

Traver was accused of receiving a $7,900 deposit in August 2020 from someone who hired him and then not performing the work. At the time, Traver was using the company name “JT Concrete,” according to police.

As a result of his guilty plea, Travers was sentenced to two months in jail with five years probation.