ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Maine tax preparer pleaded guilty on Wednesday to committing wire fraud in connection with a scheme to defraud his clients. Sean O’Hare, 54, of South Portland, Maine, admitted that he stole money from his clients, who trusted him to prepare their tax filings and pay their taxes.

From September 2015 through September 2016, O’Hare filed quarterly tax returns with the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance on behalf of three companies. These returns understated the amount of taxes owed by the companies.

O’Hare collected the full amount of taxes owed by the companies and stole the difference between the amount in taxes paid to New York State and the amount he received from the companies. O’Hare admitted to fraudulently obtaining $131,758, which he has agreed to repay as restitution.

The conviction carries a maximum term of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to three years. O’Hare is scheduled to be sentenced on January 11, 2023.