BURLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Springfield, Massachusetts man has been sentenced to nearly four years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of cocaine base in federal court. David Reyes, 32, was dealt a 43-month prison sentence on Tuesday, which will be followed by three years of parole. U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss also ordered him to pay a $100 special assessment.

According to court records, Reyes sold crack cocaine to a confidential informant in the Rutland area on June 10, 2021, and again on Aug. 6, 2021. Reyes was arrested in March 2022 and has been detained since then.

U.S. Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest commended the efforts of the Vermont Drug Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Rutland Police Department in the investigation and prosecution of Reyes.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Van de Graaf handled the prosecution of Reyes. Mark Kaplan, Esq., represented Reyes.