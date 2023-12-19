ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Baton Rouge man faces up to five years in prison for shipping firearms from Louisiana to the Capital Region. Rodell Patterson, 51, pleaded guilty to engaging in the firearms business without a license on Tuesday.

Patterson admitted he shipped ten firearms in eight packages and that he knew the transfers were unlawful. Two firearms were recovered at an apartment in Troy. The recipient was a man on parole.

Patterson said he communicated with the recipient about the types of firearms and the payment amount. In addition to the prison sentencing, Patterson faces a fine of up to $250,000 and three years of post-release supervision.