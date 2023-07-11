LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Loudonville man was sentenced to five years in prison today for his part in a cocaine distribution conspiracy in the Capital Region. Jesus Baez, 32, previously pleaded guilty to charges.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Baez admitted to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. As part of his plea, he admitted that between June 2021 and December 2021, in Albany and Rensselaer Counties, he and three others engaged in a conspiracy to ship cocaine from Puerto Rico to the Capital Region.

Per the DOJ, the cocaine was shipped via U.S. mail in one-kilogram bricks and was taken to a stash house maintained by Baez on Fifth Avenue in Troy. From there, it was processed for distribution with other drugs.

Per the DOJ, Baez will serve a four-year term of supervised release. The term will begin once he is released from prison.