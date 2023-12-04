LONG LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Hamilton County man has been charged after a shooting. Patrick Skerrett, 65, was charged with one count of murder in the second degree.

The shooting took place around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2. Police said Patrick was in a verbal altercation with Terrance Skerrett, 64, of Lewis, when Patrick fired a gun.

Terrance was pronounced dead at the scene, and an autopsy determined the cause of death to be shotgun and gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen. His death was ruled a homicide.

Patrick is in the Hamilton County Jail without bail. The investigation is ongoing.