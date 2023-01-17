AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A teacher from Averill Park High School has been arrested for allegedly having inappropriate contact with a child under 17 and sending them indecent images. Peter Bertram of Nassau, 43, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

On January 16, around 8:48 a.m., investigators were contacted by a concerned individual who believed Bertram was having inappropriate contact with a child under the age of 17. Police say their investigation determined Bertram was in contact with a child via cell phone, sending them indecent and sexually suggestive images and statements. Police say the victim involved is not a student of the school he taught at.

Bertram surrendered himself to Schodack State Police for processing. He was arraigned at the Nassau Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

Averill Park High School has placed Bertram on administrative leave. Anyone with information related to this case, or believe you may also be a victim, are urged to call Schodack State Police Investigators at (518) 583-7000 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.