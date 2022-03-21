ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Mechanicville man has been sentenced on federal charges of sexually abusing children. Gary Ryan will spend 30 years in prison.

Ryan pleaded guilty in November to Aggravated Sexual Abuse and Transportation With Intent To Engage In Criminal Sexual Activity. The 51-year-old admitted to taking children between the ages of 5 and 14 across state lines to sexually abuse them. The crimes took place between 1998 and 2004. Ryan took the minors to Florida, Massachusetts and Nevada.

The federal charges were brought against Ryan after victims, who are now adults, came forward following his arrest in January 2019 when he was accused of allegedly sending explicit messages and images to someone he thought was a 14 year old boy but was in reality an investigator. Police said he also tried, unsuccessfully, to meet up with the teen in North Carolina.

Ryan will also be required to register as a sex offender as part of his sentence. He was already registered as a Level 1 sex offender after a 2008 conviction for possessing child pornography.