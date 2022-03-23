SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man has been indicted on several charges in connection to his girlfriend’s death. Malcolm Gadsden, 50, is accused of killing January Butcher, 40, in December on State Street in Schenectady.

Police said they received multiple phone calls from a man on Chrisler Avenue near Rotterdam. When police got to him, they said he admitted to killing his girlfriend.

Officers then went to the State Street apartment where they found Butcher dead. They said there were clear signs of a struggle.

Gadsden was indicted on the following charges:

Murder in the Second Degree

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree

He faces 25 years to life in prison on the Murder charge if convicted.