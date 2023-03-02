LENOX, Mass. (NEWS10) — A Lenox man was arrested for allegedly sending an undercover investigator posing as a 14-year-old girl lewd photos and videos. Paul Bruzzi, 35, faces at least 10 years in prison if convicted.

Law enforcement says in September 2020, Bruzzi used social media to contact who he thought was a 14-year-old girl. The “14-year-old girl” was an undercover federal investigator, and during their conversations, it is alleged he sent the supposed minor nine pictures and videos of himself displaying genitalia and attempted to pressure her to send him photos of herself.

On top of facing potentially 10 years in prison, Bruzzi would also have three years of supervised release and faces a fine of up to $250,000.