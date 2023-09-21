POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two shots fired incidents are being investigated out of Poughkeepsie that happened on Wednesday. A 23-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound during the second incident, according to the City of Poughkeepsie PBA.

On Wednesday, around 9:41 p.m., law enforcement received reports of shots fired on Main Street and White Street. Units responded and found shell casings near the intersection, however, no victim was found. Crime Scene Technicians reportedly went to the area to collect evidence. An investigation is ongoing.

Later, around 11:35 p.m., law enforcement responded to 120 Hudson Avenue for a shots fired report. Shortly after, a local hospital called reporting a 23-year-old showed up with a gunshot wound and suffering non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives went to the hospital to interview the victim, while police found multiple shell casings at 120 Hudson Avenue near building #5.

Both incidents are under investigation. Anyone with information on either is asked to call (845) 451-4000.