LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A clerk at the Latham Mobil Mart was recently arrested, for allegedly selling alcohol to a minor at the shop. State Police checked 22 businesses across Albany County for compliance and found that nearly all of them followed proper procedures for alcohol sales.

The clerk, who worked at the 477 Troy Schenectady Road store, was allegedly found selling alcohol to those under the age of 21. The unnamed person faces the following charges.

Charges:

-First degree unlawfully dealing with a child (misdemeanor)

The stores that passed the compliance inspection are listed:

Cumberland Farms, 211 Troy Schenectady Rd, Latham, NY 12110

Stewart’s Shop, 186 Troy Schenectady Rd, Latham, NY 12110

Noor Mart, 1010 19th St, Watervliet, NY 12189

Uptown Wine & Spirits, 528 19th St, Watervliet, NY 12189

Price Chopper, 515 19th St, Watervliet, NY 12189

Quick Stop Convenience, 306 19th St, Watervliet, NY 12189

Stewart’s Shop, 2002 2nd Ave, Watervliet, NY 12189

Stewart’s Shop, 2458 2nd Ave, Watervliet, NY 12189

Family Dollar, 2611 2nd Ave, Watervliet, NY 12189

Sunoco, 2547 2nd Ave, Watervliet, NY 12189

Walgreens, 1901 2nd Ave, Watervliet, NY 12189

Stewart’s Shop, 309 6th St, Watervliet, NY 12189

Schanz Beverage Center, 400 4th St, Watervliet, NY 12189

Schanz Wine & Spirits, 400 4th St, Watervliet, NY 12189

XtraMart/Broadway, 616 Broadway, Watervliet, NY 12189

Citgo, 607 Broadway, Watervliet, NY 12189

Valero, 591 Broadway, Menands, NY 12204

Mobil, 116 Broadway, Menands, NY 12204

Menands Disc W&L, 116 Broadway, Menands, NY 12204

Stewart’s Shop, 14 Broadway, Menands, NY 12204