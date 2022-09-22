LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A clerk at the Latham Mobil Mart was recently arrested, for allegedly selling alcohol to a minor at the shop. State Police checked 22 businesses across Albany County for compliance and found that nearly all of them followed proper procedures for alcohol sales.
The clerk, who worked at the 477 Troy Schenectady Road store, was allegedly found selling alcohol to those under the age of 21. The unnamed person faces the following charges.
Charges:
-First degree unlawfully dealing with a child (misdemeanor)
The stores that passed the compliance inspection are listed:
- Cumberland Farms, 211 Troy Schenectady Rd, Latham, NY 12110
- Stewart’s Shop, 186 Troy Schenectady Rd, Latham, NY 12110
- Noor Mart, 1010 19th St, Watervliet, NY 12189
- Uptown Wine & Spirits, 528 19th St, Watervliet, NY 12189
- Price Chopper, 515 19th St, Watervliet, NY 12189
- Quick Stop Convenience, 306 19th St, Watervliet, NY 12189
- Stewart’s Shop, 2002 2nd Ave, Watervliet, NY 12189
- Stewart’s Shop, 2458 2nd Ave, Watervliet, NY 12189
- Family Dollar, 2611 2nd Ave, Watervliet, NY 12189
- Sunoco, 2547 2nd Ave, Watervliet, NY 12189
- Walgreens, 1901 2nd Ave, Watervliet, NY 12189
- Stewart’s Shop, 309 6th St, Watervliet, NY 12189
- Schanz Beverage Center, 400 4th St, Watervliet, NY 12189
- Schanz Wine & Spirits, 400 4th St, Watervliet, NY 12189
- XtraMart/Broadway, 616 Broadway, Watervliet, NY 12189
- Citgo, 607 Broadway, Watervliet, NY 12189
- Valero, 591 Broadway, Menands, NY 12204
- Mobil, 116 Broadway, Menands, NY 12204
- Menands Disc W&L, 116 Broadway, Menands, NY 12204
- Stewart’s Shop, 14 Broadway, Menands, NY 12204
- Citgo/Gulf, 699 N. Pearl St, Albany, NY 12204