TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Latham man accused of harming a two-month-old kitten in April was indicted on 11 counts in Rensselaer County Court. Preston Wido, 36, pleaded not guilty to all charges and was remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail on $75,000 bail.

Wido was indicted for:

1 count of Rape in the First Degree, a class B Violent Felony

3 counts of Strangulation in the 2nd Degree, all 3 are class D Violent Felonies

2 counts of Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation, a class A Misdemeanor

1 count of Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree, a class A Misdemeanor

1 count of Robbery in the 3rd Degree, a class D Felony

1 count of Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree, a class A Misdemeanor

2 counts of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals

Assistant District Attorney Cassidy Milam is prosecuting the case for the District Attorney.