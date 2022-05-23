LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Scott Weinbloom, 47 of Latham, was arrested Sunday on a charge of possessing child pornography. The announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Janeen DiGuiseppi, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

According to the complaint, Weinbloom possessed images and videos of child pornography on an encrypted thumb drive which was located at his residence on May 18. The charges in the complaint are merely accusations unless and until proven guilty.

Weinbloom had a detention hearing Sunday before United States Magistrate Judge Daniel J. Stewart and was ordered detained pending trial. If convicted of possessing child pornography, Weinbloom faces up to 20 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of at least five years and up to life.

This case is being investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force, which includes investigators from the New York State Police and Colonie Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Dustin Segovia as part of Project Safe Childhood.