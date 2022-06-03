ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man has been arrested on numerous charges in Latham. The Colonie Police Department says Claude Weinstein, 51 of Latham, was arrested on Thursday.

Police say that at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, they responded to the Woodland Apartments for a report of damage to the inside of an apartment from a bullet. Police say the bullet appeared to have entered the caller’s apartment from a neighboring apartment, traveled through the caller’s apartment, and exited the building.

The caller was not injured, and was only aware of the incident because of damage to their apartment walls, according to police. Police say after their investigation, it was determined that the bullet had been fired earlier in the morning, at approximately 1 a.m., while Weinstein was manipulating a legally owned Windham AR-15 rifle.

Charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd (felony)

Reckless Endangerment 2nd (misdemeanor)

Police say that while they were investigating this incident, Weinstein was also found to be in possession of an ArmaLite AR-10 rifle, which had characteristics making it illegal to possess in New York State. Weinstein was taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.