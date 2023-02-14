COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Coeymans police arrested Michael Roemer, 55 of Latham on February 10. Roemer allegedly threatened someone with a gun during a road rage incident.

On February 10 around 11 a.m., Coeymans police received a report of a road rage incident involving two cars traveling southbound on State Route 144 approaching the Port of Coeymans. Police explain one driver pulled out a handgun at the victim during the incident. Officers saw the suspect vehicle on Main Street in Ravena and pulled him over. They removed the driver, finding two loaded handguns, one on his person and the other in the cab of the truck.

According to police, Roemer was arrested for menacing in the second degree, and his weapons were secured. Further investigation revealed a large amount of marijuana in the car totaling over 16 pounds of products. Police explain many of the products were packaged for sale including edibles, candy duplicates, powdered substances, and other THC-laden materials. The street value of these drugs is more than $80,000. Police explain Roemer will also be charged with criminal possession of marijuana in the first degree. He was released pending further court action.