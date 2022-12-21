LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Latham man pleaded not guilty to an eight-count indictment handed up from December 16, one of the charges including second-degree attempted murder. Bledar Hoxha, 41, was arrested on December 2 after allegedly stabbing his former partner, multiple times.

After police investigation, Hoxha was arrested after allegedly entering a house unlawfully, and menacing a female victim with a BB gun before stabbing her with a kitchen knife. Hoxha and the victim share children together.

Police say further investigation uncovered that an order of protection was issued against Hoxha from October 24, which prohibits him from being in the presence of the victim and the children. Both children were present at the scene of the crime, but were not harmed.

On top of second-degree attempted murder, Hoxha also faces two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree burglary, aggravated criminal contempt, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was remanded to the Albany county Jail, and his next scheduled court appearance is on January 20 at 11 a.m.